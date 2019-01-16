JUST IN
Graphite India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Board of Indag Rubber decides to sublease facility at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan)
Business Standard

Speciality Restaurants Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Capital Market 

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd, LEEL Electricals Ltd, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd and BSL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 January 2019.

Speciality Restaurants Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 98.4 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 67779 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1149 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd surged 16.14% to Rs 61.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12630 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5360 shares in the past one month.

LEEL Electricals Ltd spiked 11.87% to Rs 49. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24053 shares in the past one month.

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd jumped 11.16% to Rs 13.84. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48760 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38772 shares in the past one month.

BSL Ltd advanced 10.76% to Rs 50.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7393 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1191 shares in the past one month.

