Tata Metaliks shines after good Q4 result

rose 1.56% to Rs 678.25 at 09:52 IST on BSE after net profit rose 17.75% to Rs 64.35 crore on 8.67% rise in net sales to Rs 593.80 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 15 April 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 309.10 points, or 0.79% to 39,214.94

On the BSE, 6,680 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4,454 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 685 and a low of Rs 675.25 so far during the day.

Tata Metaliks' board recommended a dividend of Rs 3.50 per share for financial year 2018-19 to the shareholders.

Tata Metaliks, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, has its at Kharagpur, West Bengal, which produces pig iron and ductile iron pipes in

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)