Volumes spurt at APL Apollo Tubes Ltd counter

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd registered volume of 1.77 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17147 shares

KRBL Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Ircon International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 April 2019.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd registered volume of 1.77 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17147 shares. The stock rose 2.62% to Rs.1,495.00. Volumes stood at 8657 shares in the last session.

KRBL Ltd witnessed volume of 4.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63789 shares. The stock increased 9.03% to Rs.350.00. Volumes stood at 54865 shares in the last session.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd recorded volume of 5.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.22% to Rs.1,626.00. Volumes stood at 1.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd witnessed volume of 1.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31632 shares. The stock increased 3.11% to Rs.1,065.75. Volumes stood at 50178 shares in the last session.

Ircon International Ltd registered volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27770 shares. The stock rose 5.22% to Rs.418.10. Volumes stood at 13434 shares in the last session.

First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 14:30 IST

