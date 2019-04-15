TV18 Broadcast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vakrangee Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd, and Integrated Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 April 2019.

crashed 5.19% to Rs 36.5 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

tumbled 4.92% to Rs 63.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

lost 4.71% to Rs 2.43. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 503.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 124.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

shed 4.19% to Rs 35.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 96302 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47761 shares in the past one month.

Integrated Services Ltd slipped 3.70% to Rs 342.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5046 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27748 shares in the past one month.

