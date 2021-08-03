Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, NCC in focus

Tata Motors announced that effective 3rd August, it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles, on an average of 0.8%, depending on the variant and model.

Adani Enterprises said that Adani Wilmar, a 50:50 joint venture company between the Adani group and the Wilmar group, filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Sebi to raise upto Rs 4,500 crore through IPO.

Reliance Industries (RIL) has invested Rs. 1,00,000 in cash in 10,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each of 'Reliance New Solar Energy Limited' (RNSEL), a newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary. RNSEL is incorporated to undertake activities relating to solar energy. RNSEL is yet to commence its business operations.

NCC has received four new orders totaling to Rs 1,679 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of July, 2021. These orders are received from State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

VA Tech Wabag secured a breakthrough Engineering and Procurement order worth 165 Million US Dollars (about 1,230 Crore) from Amur Gas Chemical Complex LLC., (AGCC) in Russia.

V-Mart Retail has opened three new stores in the state of Uttar Pradesh and 1 store in the state of Rajasthan. With this the total number of V-Mart stores now stands at 286 stores as at 1st August, 2021.

