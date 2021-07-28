L&T, IndusInd Bank, InterGlobe Aviation in focus

The board of directors of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has considered and approved a Scheme of Arrangement for amalgamation of L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) with the company. L&T and the LTHE are operating in complementary/similar lines of business that can be conveniently combined for creation of a much stronger energy portfolio.

IndusInd Bank reported sharply higher profit at Rs 974.95 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 460.64 crore in Q1FY21. Total interest jumped to Rs 9355.77 crore from Rs 8680.92 crore YoY.

InterGlobe Aviation posted a consolidated loss of Rs 3,174.2 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 2,844.3 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue from operations jumped 292.2% to Rs 3,006.9 crore from Rs 766.7 crore YoY. The company's CEO, Ronojoy Dutta said that financial results for the first quarter were severely impacted by the second wave of Covid-19.

RITES has secured a road sector consultancy work order for preparation of Detailed Project Report from National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) with a fee income of Rs 19.10 crore.

Bajaj Healthcare said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 13 August 2021 to consider stock split of equity shares of the company.

K.P.R. Mill said that the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on July 27, 2021, approved sub-division of one equity share of Rs. 5 each into five equity share of Re. 1 each.

