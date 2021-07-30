Tech Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Concor to be watched

Tech Mahindra reported a 25.1% rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1353 crore on 4.8% rise in revenue to Rs 10198 crore in in Q1 June 2021 over Q4 March 2021. Consolidated EBITDA stood fell 3.7% to Rs 1,876 crore.

Hindalco Industries said that ratings agency CRISIL Ratings has upgraded its long term rating on the non-convertible debentures of the company to AA+/stable from AA/positive.

Container Corporation of India (Concor) reported consolidated profit at Rs 256.68 crore for Q1FY22 against Rs 54.91 crore in Q1FY21. Total income rose to Rs 1,876.79 crore from Rs 1,251.50 crore YoY.

R Systems International said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on August 06, 2021 to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, quantum & mode of buyback, appointment of intermediaries and other matters incidental thereto.

Privi Speciality Chemicals and Givaudan SA, the global leader in fragrance creation, has signed a joint venture agreement to set up a new greenfield production facility which will be built in Mahad, Maharashtra.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals said its board has approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through issue through issue of Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)