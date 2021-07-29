Tatva Chintan, Nestle India, Mahanagar Gas in spotlight

Shares of specialty chemical company Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem will debut on the bourses today, 29 July 2021. Final issue price is Rs 1,083 per share.

Nestle India posted a 10.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in June quarter profit at Rs 538.58 crore as against Rs 486.6 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The FMCG major's revenue from operations for the quarter under review came in at Rs 3,476.7 crore as against Rs 3,050.48 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, implying a growth of 14%.

HDFC has updated its existing Medium Term Note Programme through an Offering Circular, for an amount of up to USD 2.8 billion in order to enable the corporation to issue rupee /foreign currency denominated bonds in the international capital markets.

Mahanagar Gas reported standalone profit of Rs 204.08 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 45.25 crore in Q1FY21. Total income rose to Rs 685.47 crore from Rs 301.99 crore YoY.

Route Mobile reported consolidated profit of Rs 34.3 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 26.9 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 377.5 crore from Rs 309.6 crore YoY.

Isgec Hitachi Zosen received a major order for a PTA Reactor for a Public Sector Petrochemical Project of national importance from Technip Energies, Noida. Isgec Hitachi Zosen is a joint venture of Isgec Heavy Engineering, India (Isgec) & Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Japan (HITZ).

