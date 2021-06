Board of Gati approves preferential allotment of 10.23 lakh shares and 71.61 lakh equity warrants

At meeting held on 17 June 2021

The Board of Gati at its meeting held on 17 June 2021 has approved allotment of 10,23,020 equity shares on preferential basis having face value of Rs 2 each at a price of Rs 97.75 per equity share, at a premium of Rs 95.75 per share aggregating up to Rs 10 crore and 71,61,120 equity warrants at a price of Rs 97.75 per equity warrant with the right to warrant holder to apply for and be allotted 1 (One) equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each of the Company at a premium of Rs. 95.75/- per equity share for each equity warrant within a period of 18 (Eighteen) months from the date of allotment of the warrants, aggregating up to Rs. 69.99 crore.

