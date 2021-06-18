Camlin Fine Sciences allots 12,250 equity shares under ESOP

Camlin Fine Sciences has allotted 12,250 equity shares of face value of Re.1 each in accordance with the terms of ESOP 2018, on 11 June 2021.

Consequent to the said allotment the paid up share capital of the Company has gone up to 127591371 equity shares of face value of Re.1/] each aggregating to Rs. 12,75,91,371.

The said shares have been listed on the exchanges on 18 June 2021.

