NLC India update on fire incident in Unit 5

NLC India announced that following the unfortunate fire incident that occurred in Unit # 5 of Thermal Power Station II on 01 July 2020, the National Green Tribunal has directed the company to deposit Rs. 5 Crore with the District Magistrate, Cuddalore within two weeks from 09 July 2020 after adjusting the compensation already paid, to meet claim for further compensation as an ad-hoc arrangement.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has admitted a petition based on a complaint on the above incident and called for an Action Taken Report to be filed with NHRC within four weeks.

Out of the 23 persons injured in the above fire incident, as on date 13 persons succumbed to the injuries.

