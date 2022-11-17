JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Indices trade with minor cuts, auto stocks decline
Business Standard

Tata Motors bags Govt. tender to supply 1000 buses to Haryana Roadways

Capital Market 

Tata Motors has bagged a prestigious order of 1000 buses from Haryana Roadways. Tata Motors will supply the 52-seater fully built BS6 diesel buses in a phased manner, as per the contract.

Tata Motors buses offer superior passenger comfort, high fuel efficiency, reliability and low total cost of ownership. The e-bidding process was carried out through the Government tender process.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 14:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU