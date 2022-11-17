Tata Motors bags Govt. tender to supply 1000 buses to Haryana Roadways

Tata Motors has bagged a prestigious order of 1000 buses from Haryana Roadways. Tata Motors will supply the 52-seater fully built BS6 diesel buses in a phased manner, as per the contract.

Tata Motors buses offer superior passenger comfort, high fuel efficiency, reliability and low total cost of ownership. The e-bidding process was carried out through the Government tender process.

