Clean Science & Technology commences commercial production of HALS series

At Unit III, Kurkumbh MIDC, Maharashtra

Clean Science & Technology announced that a plant to manufacture and supply Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Series 701 and 770 with a capacity of 2,000 MTPA has been commercialized today at Unit III, Kurkumbh MIDC, Maharashtra. HALS belongs to the performance chemical segment and will cater to the domestic and international market.

HALS series comprises a range of products which find application in diverse end industries including polymerization inhibitor, water treatment, paint industry, coatings industry etc.

