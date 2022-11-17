Bharti Airtel provides ultrafast 5G services at Pune airport

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Telecom to strengthen its shareholding in Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel slips after block deals
Bharti Telecom to buy 3.33% Airtel stake from Singtel for Rs 12,900 cr
Bharti Airtel pays Rs 8,312.4 cr for 5G spectrum to DoT
Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) commences cash tender offer for up to USD 300 mn of its Senior Notes
-
All customers with 5G smart phones will enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.
Airtel recently announced the advent of 5G at the swanky new airport Terminal at Bengaluru.
Airtel 5G Plus service is now live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat and Gurugram. Customers in these cities have started enjoying Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers who have 5G smart phones will enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll out is more widespread.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU