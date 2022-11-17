Bharti Airtel provides ultrafast 5G services at Pune airport

Bharti Airtel has deployed its Airtel 5G Plus service at Pune Lohegaon Airport, making it the first airport in the state to enjoy ultrafast 5G services.

All customers with 5G smart phones will enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

Airtel recently announced the advent of 5G at the swanky new airport Terminal at Bengaluru.

Airtel 5G Plus service is now live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat and Gurugram. Customers in these cities have started enjoying Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers who have 5G smart phones will enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll out is more widespread.

