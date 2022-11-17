JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Timken India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Voltamp Transformers resumes normal operations at Savli unit

Capital Market 

Voltamp Transformers announced that workmen employed through labour contractors have resumed their duty from 15 November 2022 at Savli unit of the Company, situated at Village Vadadala, Jarod-samlaya road, Tal : Savli, Dist: Vadodara, Gujarat and the production activities at the Company's Savli unit are normal now.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 12:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU