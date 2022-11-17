Voltamp Transformers resumes normal operations at Savli unit

Voltamp Transformers announced that workmen employed through labour contractors have resumed their duty from 15 November 2022 at Savli unit of the Company, situated at Village Vadadala, Jarod-samlaya road, Tal : Savli, Dist: Vadodara, Gujarat and the production activities at the Company's Savli unit are normal now.

