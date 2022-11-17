Voltamp Transformers resumes normal operations at Savli unit

-
Voltamp Transformers announced that workmen employed through labour contractors have resumed their duty from 15 November 2022 at Savli unit of the Company, situated at Village Vadadala, Jarod-samlaya road, Tal : Savli, Dist: Vadodara, Gujarat and the production activities at the Company's Savli unit are normal now.
