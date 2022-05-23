Tata Motors collaborates with Tata Power for 7MWp solar rooftop project at PV plant

Tata Power Company and Tata Motors have joined hands for the development of a 7 MWp solar rooftop project at Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicle Plant in Chikhali, Pune. This is the third phase of a joint 17 MWp on-site solar project developed by the two companies, of which a 10 MWp has been installed earlier.
With this latest installation, the Tata Motors PV manufacturing unit, installed by Tata Power, will become home to India's largest on-site solar project.
Tata Motors and Tata Power have recently inked a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for this solar project.
A significant step towards building a resilient and sustainable future, the installation is collectively expected to generate 23 million units of electricity, mitigating 5.23 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide. This will be equivalent to planting 8.36 lakh trees over a lifetime.
