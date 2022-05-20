Welspun Corp wins its largest order worth Rs 5000 cr

-
ALSO READ
Welspun Corp hits 52-week high after single largest order win
Welspun (I)'s arm Welspun Advanced Materials commences operations
Board of Welspun Corp to consider fund raising up to Rs 500 cr via CP/ NCD issuance
Welspun Corp associate company bags order in Saudi Arabia
Welspun Corp update on proposed IPO of Saudi JV - EPIC
-
Welspun Corp has received its single largest order for supply of pipes valued at over Rs 5000 crore in the United States.
This order is for supply of 325,000 MT (approx) of large diameter coated pipes for transporting natural gas from the Permian Basin to Houston.
The pipes for this order will be produced from the company's Little Rock plant in the US and the same will be executed over a period of 12 months, commencing H2 of FY 23.
With this, the company's order book as on date (excluding Saudi) stands at 704,000 MT valued at Rs.10,500 crore (approx).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU