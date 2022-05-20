Welspun Corp wins its largest order worth Rs 5000 cr

Welspun Corp has received its single largest order for supply of pipes valued at over Rs 5000 crore in the United States.

This order is for supply of 325,000 MT (approx) of large diameter coated pipes for transporting natural gas from the Permian Basin to Houston.

The pipes for this order will be produced from the company's Little Rock plant in the US and the same will be executed over a period of 12 months, commencing H2 of FY 23.

With this, the company's order book as on date (excluding Saudi) stands at 704,000 MT valued at Rs.10,500 crore (approx).

