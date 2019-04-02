Tata Motors gains after declaring sales data

rose 2.35% at Rs 191.55 at 09:35 IST on BSE after the company declared sales volume data for March 2019 after market hours yesterday, 1 April 2019.

On the BSE, 5.93 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.96 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 191.65 and hit a low of Rs 185.25 so far during the day.

Commercial and Passenger Vehicles Business sales in the domestic market for FY19 (April 2018 - March 2019), grew by 16% with 678,486 units as compared to 586,507 units over the same period Last year. In March 2019, the company witnessed its sales drop by 1% to 68,709 units as against 69,409 units sold in March 2018, as weak consumer sentiments continued.

The company's sales from exports (CV and PV) in March 2019 was at 5,952 units, lower by 11% over last year, due to new regulations and political uncertainty in and slump in affecting the overall Industry volumes in these markets.

reported consolidated net loss of Rs 26992.54 crore in Q3 December 2018 as compared to net profit of Rs 1198.63 crore in Q3 December 2017. Total income rose 4.37% to Rs 77582.71 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Tata Motors is a leading global of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles.

