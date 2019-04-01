Almondz Global Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Times Guaranty Ltd, Skipper Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2019.

Times Guaranty Ltd, Skipper Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2019.

crashed 10.20% to Rs 22 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 625 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 9.97% to Rs 32.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 658 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2723 shares in the past one month.

lost 8.43% to Rs 69. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4408 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11904 shares in the past one month.

fell 7.71% to Rs 16.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2272 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9200 shares in the past one month.

dropped 7.41% to Rs 6.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88941 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)