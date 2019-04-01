Almondz Global Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

JUST IN
Times Guaranty Ltd, Skipper Ltd, Steel Exchange India Ltd and Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2019.

Almondz Global Securities Ltd crashed 10.20% to Rs 22 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 625 shares in the past one month.

Times Guaranty Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 32.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 658 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2723 shares in the past one month.

Skipper Ltd lost 8.43% to Rs 69. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4408 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11904 shares in the past one month.

Steel Exchange India Ltd fell 7.71% to Rs 16.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2272 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9200 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd dropped 7.41% to Rs 6.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88941 shares in the past one month.

