Business Standard

Volumes jump at TI Financial Holdings Ltd counter

Capital Market 

TI Financial Holdings Ltd saw volume of 2.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21810 shares

Orient Cement Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Andhra Bank, Syngene International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 April 2019.

TI Financial Holdings Ltd saw volume of 2.65 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21810 shares. The stock increased 0.33% to Rs.488.00. Volumes stood at 45323 shares in the last session.

Orient Cement Ltd recorded volume of 8.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 88590 shares. The stock gained 4.81% to Rs.82.80. Volumes stood at 2.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Thermax Ltd witnessed volume of 7.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 78999 shares. The stock dropped 1.69% to Rs.955.05. Volumes stood at 96156 shares in the last session.

Andhra Bank witnessed volume of 165.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.80% to Rs.32.20. Volumes stood at 18.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd notched up volume of 5.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63110 shares. The stock slipped 0.55% to Rs.592.00. Volumes stood at 44033 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 14:30 IST

