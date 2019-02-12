Dr. Reddys Laboratories launches Tadalafil Tablets in US market

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of Tadalafil Tablets USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets in the United States market, approved by the U.

S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Adcirca brand and generic had U. S. sales of approximately $490 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2018 according to IMS Health.

Dr. Reddy's Tadalafil Tablets are available in 20 mg with 60 count bottle size.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 11:11 IST

