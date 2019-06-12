Tata Motors group global wholesales fall 23% in May 2019

JUST IN
The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in May 2019, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 82,374 nos., lower by 23%, over May 2018.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in May 2019 were at 31,490 nos., lower by 23%, over May 2018.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in May 2019 were at 50,884 nos., lower by 23%, compared to May 2018.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 39,895 vehicles (*JLR number for May 2019 includes CJLR volumes of 4,219 units).

Jaguar wholesales for the month were 13,075 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 26,820 vehicles.

*CJLR- It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 18:07 IST

