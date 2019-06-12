Wipro partners with Moogsoft to deliver next-gen AIOps solutions

and Moogsoft, a pioneer and leading provider of artificial intelligence ,for IT operations (AIOps), announced a partnership. will leverage Moogsoft's industry-leading platform to deliver next-generation for IT operations (AIOps) solutions for its customers.

Moogsoft's AIOps platform, powered by purpose-built (ML) algorithms, helps IT teams in the and remediation of IT incidents across applications, networks and IT infrastructure, ensuring continuous service delivery for customers. HOLMES, Wipro's Al and Automation platform, in partnership with Moogsoft, will provide end-to-end capabilities in AIOps transformation.

This partnership will help customers dramatically improve the availability of IT through unified alert management, root cause analysis, proactive anomaly detection and predictive capabilities. It will enable Wipro to accelerate its customers' digital transformation journey, and deliver increased agility, developer productivity, and improved user experience.

