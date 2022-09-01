Tata Motors, Infosys, ZEE, Glenmark Pharma in focus

-
Tata Motors: The company and Marcopolo S.A. have entered into a share purchase agreement where the company will purchase the balance 49% shareholding in TMML for a cash consideration of Rs 99.96 crore. Tata Marcopolo Motors (TMML or JV), is a 51:49 JV formed in 2006 between the Company and Marcopolo S.A., one of the largest bus and coach manufacturers globally.
Infosys: The company had made minority investment of US$10.0 million during 2016-2019, in Trifacta Inc, a data engineering software company headquartered in San Francisco, USA. With reference to the said investment, the company would like to inform that it has divested its entire holding in Trifacta Inc for ~US$12.0 million.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE): ZEE and Disney Star said they have entered into a strategic licensing agreement under which Disney Star will license the television broadcasting rights of the ICC Men's and Under 19 (U-19) global events for four years to Zee.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma, Group) and Glenmark Specialty S.A., a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark) announced the launch of RYALTRIS (olopatadine hydrochloride and mometasone furoate nasal spray) in the US.
CreditAccess Grameen: As a part of the diversification of funding strategy, the company has, by way of External Commercial Borrowings with a door-to-door tenure of four years, entered an arrangement to avail USD 90 Million through first of its kind Loan Syndication Arrangement led by HSBC Bank. The other lenders in the syndication arrangement include Bank of India, Union Bank of India and UCO Bank.
Inox Wind: Inox Wind has been accorded approval by the board to raise funds upto Rs. 800 crores by way of issuance of 0.01% Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Participating Redeemable Preference Shares of face value of Rs. 10 each of the Company ('NCPRPS'), fully paid up, at par, for cash consideration, on private placement basis.
