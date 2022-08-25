Wipro, M&M, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, Macrotech Developers in focus

Wipro: Wipro announced the appointment of Wagner Jesus as Country Head and Managing Director for operations in Brazil. Wagner joined Wipro three years prior, taking the lead of the non-financial business cluster.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): M&M announced that its listed subsidiary Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, named Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Harihareshwar in Mumbai on 23 August 2022.

NHPC, Bharat Electronics: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between NHPC and Bharat Electronics (BEL) for setting up of Giga Watt Scale Vertically Integrated Solar Manufacturing Unit.

Macrotech Developers: The Board of Macrotech Developers will meet on 29 August 2022 to seek approval for raising funds up to Rs. 250 crore in one or more tranches by issuing Non-Convertible Debentures.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: Credit rating agency ICRA has upgraded credit rating for the bank facilities of the company. ICRA has upgraded credit rating for the bank facilities of Rs 15.50 crore of the company to A (stable) and for Rs 5 crore bank facilities the rating has been upgraded to A2+.

PSP Projects: The company has been awarded the contracts worth Rs 247.35 crore (excluding GST) from Precast and Government segments. With receipt of the above, the total order inflow for the financial year 2022-23 till date amounts to Rs 1,344.24 crore.

