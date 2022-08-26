HDFC Bank, Dr. Reddy's Lab, Syrma SGS Tech in focus

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank has entered into an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit Life Insurance (Company) which summarizes the principal terms of a proposed investment, by HDFC Bank in Go Digit Life Insurance, of an amount between Rs 49.9 crore to Rs 69.9 crore, in two tranches, by subscribing to equity shares of the Company, for an equity stake of up to 9.944% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company. The Company proposes to carry out life insurance business in India, subject to grant of certificate of registration by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its formulations manufacturing facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The Agency has concluded that the inspection is "closed".

Syrma SGS Technology: Shares of Syrma SGS Technology will debut on the bourses today, 26 August 2022. The issue price is Rs 220 per share.

Goa Carbon: Goa Carbon said that the operations at the company's Bilaspur Unit has resumed. After preliminary heat up and commencement of feeding of raw material, normal production is likely to resume shortly.

Nelco: Intelsat announced the beginning of Intelsat's inflight connectivity services in Indian skies through an agreement with Nelco. Intelsat's airline partners and flyers will enjoy end-to-end broadband coverage on domestic and international aircraft flying to or from an Indian airport, as well as aircraft flying over the country.

Inox Wind Energy: Inox Wind Energy said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 30 August 2022 to consider and approve fund raising and other business matters.

