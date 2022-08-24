Adani Enterprises, NDTV, Maruti Suzuki India, CPCL in focus

Adani Enterprises, NDTV: AMNL is 100% subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL). RRPR is a promoter group company of NDTV and holds 29.18% stake in NDTV. AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL)'s wholly owned subsidiary Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) holds warrants of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPR) entitling it to convert them into 99.99% stake in RRPR. VCPL has exercised warrants to acquire 99.5% stake in RRPR. Such acquisition will result in VCPL acquiring control of RRPR.

Maruti Suzuki India: The car major has recalled 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles manufactured between 6 August 2022 to 16 August 2022 to replace airbag control unit. Maruti Suzuki India said it will replace airbag control unit free of cost in these vehicles.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL): At its meeting considered and approved the Proposal for formation of a Joint Venture Company amongst CPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and Other Seed Equity Investors viz., Axis Bank Limited, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited and SBI Life Insurance Company Limited for Implementing the 9 MMTPA Refinery Project at Cauvery Basin Refinery, Nagapattinam District, at an estimated cost of Rs 31,580 crore (+/- 10% accuracy).

Arvind SmartSpaces: The company announced signing of an agreement with HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund - 3 (HCARE - 3) for the creation of residential development platform with a revenue potential of upto Rs 5000 crore.

UGRO Capital: The meeting of the Investment and Borrowing Committee of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 26 August 2022 to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures through private placement basis.

Monarch Networth Capital: Monarch Alternative investment Fund (AIF) has raised Rs 252 crore in its second closed-ended cat-3 equity AIF fund. This money was raised from a set of UHNls, corporates and family offices.

