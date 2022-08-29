RIL, UltraTech Cement, Cipla, Adani Enterprises in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL): RIL will hold 45th Annual General Meeting at 14:00 IST today, 29 August 2022. The focus may be on the consumer retail business, as per reports.

UltraTech Cement: UltraTech Cement has completed expansion of 1.3 mtpa capacity at Dalla Cement Works in Uttar Pradesh. Following the completion, the plant's production capacity will increase to 1.8 mtpa.

Cipla: Cipla said that the US FDA has issued six observations following the inspection conducted in August 2022 at its Goa plant.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Raigarh Natural Resources (RNRL), on 26 August 2022, with an initial authorized share capital of Rs 10 lakh and paid-up share capital of Rs 5 lakh each.

Adani Total Gas: Adani Total Gas announced that it has incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries on 26 August 2022. The company incorporated Adani TotalEnergies Biomass (ATEBL), with an initial authorized and paid-up share capital of Rs 1 lakh to carry on the business of developing, establishing and operating bio-conversion plants at various locations. The other company being incorporated is Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility (ATEEL), with an initial authorized and paid-up share capital of Rs 1 lakh. This company will carry on business of e-mobility areas like setting up electric vehicles (EV) stations directly and through its network of dealers, EV charging and to do all necessary and incidental business activities in this regard.

Manappuram Finance: The Kerala-based gold NBFC said its board may consider raising funds through debt securities in September 2022.

Jubilant Pharmova: The pharmaceutical company on Friday (26 August 2022) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Jubilant Draximage Inc. has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the US drug regulator.

Syngene International: Syngene International said that it has entered into an agreement for the purpose of acquisition of renewable power by acquiring equity stake up to 26% in O2 Renewable Energy II.

RITES: RITES has secured a new business order with JV Partner, for redevelopment of Kollam Railway Station for Rs. 361.18 crore from Southern Railway, Ernakulam, Kerala. The share of RITES Limited in the order is 51%.

Dilip Buildcon: The road construction company announced the completion of project on four-laning of Tuljapur to Ausa section of NH-361 in the state of Maharashtra on hybrid annuity mode.

Zomato: Sequoia Capital has sold a 2.01% stake in the online food ordering platform through the open market route. In a filing on Friday (26 August 2022), Zomato said that Sequoia Capital India sold 6.66 crore shares between 6 September 2021 and 14 October 2021 and 10.52 crore shares between 27 June 2022 and 25 August 2022 through its two investment vehicles--Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings I and SCI Growth Investments II.

Crest Ventures: Crest Ventures has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary named Crest Habitat on 25 August 2022. The company said that it shall carry on business of real estate development and construction. The business of the subsidiary company is in line with the main line of business of the company.

