Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd up for third straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 3785.75, up 2.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.7% in last one year as compared to a 1.42% slide in NIFTY and a 12.93% slide in the Nifty IT index.
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3785.75, up 2.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 10929.05. The Sensex is at 36451.93, up 0.02%. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has gained around 3.4% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14962.6, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36003 shares today, compared to the daily average of 23461 shares in last one month.
The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3799.65, up 2.87% on the day. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is down 11.7% in last one year as compared to a 1.42% slide in NIFTY and a 12.93% slide in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 28.78 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
