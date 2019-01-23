Hindustan Unilever Ltd rises for third straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 1772.8, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.79% in last one year as compared to a 1.42% slide in and a 10.19% slide in the FMCG index.

Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1772.8, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 10929.05. The Sensex is at 36451.93, up 0.02%. Ltd has slipped around 0.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has slipped around 2.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30507.6, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1773.5, up 0.98% on the day. is up 29.79% in last one year as compared to a 1.42% slide in NIFTY and a 10.19% slide in the

The PE of the stock is 63.13 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)