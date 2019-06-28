Tata Motors Ltd gains for five straight sessions

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.95, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 38.38% in last one year as compared to a 10.21% gain in NIFTY and a 25.52% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Tata Motors Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.95, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 11808.25. The Sensex is at 39463.72, down 0.31%. Tata Motors Ltd has dropped around 5.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7971.45, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 177.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 167.1, up 0.15% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is down 38.38% in last one year as compared to a 10.21% gain in NIFTY and a 25.52% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 21.85 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

