Arrow Greentech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd, Lovable Lingerie Ltd, Rupa & Company Ltd and Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 June 2019.

Arrow Greentech Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 73.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 46900 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3938 shares in the past one month.

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 53.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39938 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2738 shares in the past one month.

Lovable Lingerie Ltd surged 19.02% to Rs 90.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66365 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3400 shares in the past one month.

Rupa & Company Ltd advanced 15.22% to Rs 272.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1087 shares in the past one month.

Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd jumped 13.91% to Rs 23.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10920 shares in the past one month.

