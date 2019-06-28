GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd soars 1.76%, Gains for third straight session

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is quoting at Rs 7720.05, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.68% in last one year as compared to a 10.28% gain in NIFTY and a 1.92% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 7720.05, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 11816.25. The Sensex is at 39488.75, down 0.25%. GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has added around 4.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29486.8, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4493 shares today, compared to the daily average of 16817 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

