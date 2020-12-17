Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, Jubilant FoodWorks in spotlight

Wipro has completed the acquisition of 83.4% equity stake in Encore Theme. The remaining 16.6% equity stake will be acquired subject to and after receipt of certain regulatory approvals/confirmations. Encore Theme is a specialist in providing SaaS and Cloud solutions in financial services.

Hero MotoCorp said in order to partially offset the impact of the commodity costs, the company will be increasing the prices of products by upto Rs 1500, with effect from 1 January 2021. The increase will vary across models, and the exact quantum will be communicated to our dealers in due course.

Jubilant FoodWorks India has entered into the most loved food space of Biryanis with its newest brand - Ekdum!. Ekdum! will offer the widest variety of biryanis from across India to choose from.

Shares of IRCTC will be in focus as Government is proposing to offer up to 16 lakh equity shares to the eligible employees of the company at a price of Rs 1,377.55 per equity share. Employee OFS will remain open from December 18 to December 21.

Computer Age Management Services has received a communication, from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, New Delhi, stating that the company has been considered eligible for selection and further grant of registration as a Central Record Keeping Agency under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) under the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Central Recordkeeping Agency) Regulations, 2015.

Aster DM Healthcare through its subsidiary, Aster DM Healthcare FZC, has acquired a company in the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands - Aster Caribbean Holdings.

Navin Fluorine International informed that the board of directors of the company has approved capital expenditure (to be undertaken at Dahej through wholly owned subsidiary, Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences) of Rs 195 crore for the purpose of setting-up of multi-purpose plant.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)