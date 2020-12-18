ZEE, BPCL, Mazagon Dock to be watched

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) said that the board of directors of the company has approved the acquisition of film production and distribution business as a going concern, on a slump sale basis from Zee Studios (formerly known as Essel Vision Productions), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, for a cash consideration. Also the board of directors of the company considered and approved the transfer of the Digital Publishing Business Division of the company to Rapidcube Tecbnologies through a Business Transfer Agreement.

BPCL said its board of directors has accorded its 'in principle' approval for merger of Bharat Gas Resources (a wholly owned subsidiary of BPCL) with BPCL. BGRL is engaged in the business of Natural Gas.

Separately, the board of directors of the company has accorded its approval for acquisition of 888,613,336 (36.62%) of equity shares in Bharat Oman Refineries (BORL) from OQ S.A.O.C. (formerly known as Oman Oil Company S.A.O.C).

Dishman Carbogen Amcis said its promoter - Adimans Technologies LLP proposes to sell upto 68,98,457 equity shares representing 4.4% stake in the company through offer for sale on December 18 and December 21. Floor price is set at Rs 145.70 per share.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders informed that the Basin Trials (BT) of the first Ship of Project 15B (Yard 12704, Vishakhapatnam) was successfully completed at MDL, in the presence of Overseeing and Trials teams of the Indian Navy. The Ship is slated to complete sea trials by April 2021.

Isgec Heavy Engineering has secured a new order from KPR Sugar & Apparels to set up a 10,000 TCD Sulphurless Sugar Plant, 40 MW CoGeneration Plant, 60 TPH Incineration Boiler and 7.5 MW Power Plant for Zero Liquid Discharge system for client's distillery plant on EPC basis. The order is valued at Rs 431 crore.

