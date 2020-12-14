Burger King India to debut on bourses today

Burger King India: Shares of the quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain will debut on the bourses today, 14 December 2020. The IPO had received an overwhelming response from the investor community. The public offer was subscribed 156.65 times, receiving bids for 1,166.93 crore shares as against 7.44 crore shares on offer.
The issue opened for subscription on Wednesday (2 December) and it closed on Friday (4 December). The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 59-60 per share. The portion reserved non-institutional investors was subscribed 354.11 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 86.64 times. The retail individual investors category was subscribed 68.15 times.
Cipla: The drug major announced the settlement of its litigation with Celgene Corporation, and wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb relating to patents for Revlimid (lenalidomide).
Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL): The steel major witnessed year on year growth of 15% in standalone steel production with 6,14,000 tonnes in November 2020 as against 533,000 tonnes of standalone steel production a year ago during the same period.
JSPL's standalone sales also increased with 562,000 tonnes in November 2020 compared with 557,000 tonnes in the previous year during the same period. The export sales contributed to 21% of total sales volumes in November 2020. The company's exports grew at a rate of 10% (Y-o-Y) in November 2020.
Central Bank of India: The capital raising committee of the board of the PSU bank at its meeting on 11 December 2020 approved raising upto Rs 500 crore by issuing of non-convertible redeemable unsecured basel III compliant tier 2 bonds in the nature of promissory notes.
Union Bank of India: The PSU bank is issuing basel III compliant perpetual debt instruments in the nature of debentures eligible for inclusion in additional tier 1 capital series XXVII of Rs 500 crore with green shoe option up to Rs 1,000 crore (maximum Rs 1,500 crore) on private placement basis.
Zuari Global: The agri-inputs company acquired 100% shares of Zuari Insurance Brokers from Zuari Finserv, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
