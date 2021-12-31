United Spirits receives revision in credit ratings from CRISIL

-
-
United Spirits has received revision in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:
Total bank loan facilities - Rs 2800 crore Long term rating - CRISIL AAA/ Stable (upgraded from CRISIL AA+/ Positive) Short term rating - CRISIL A1+ (reaffirmed)
Rs 750 crore Non convertible debentures - Withdrawn
Rs 500 crore commercial paper - CRISIL A1+ (withdrawn)
