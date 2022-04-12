Tata Motors Q4 FY22 global wholesale volumes rise 2% YoY to 3.34 lakh units

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q4 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), were at 3,34,884, rising 2%, as compared to Q4 FY21.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY22 stood at 1,22, 147, higher by 12%, over Q4 FY21. Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q4 FY22 stood at 2, 12,737, falling 4% as compared to Q4 FY22.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were at 89,148 vehicles (JLR number for Q4 FY22 includes CJLR volumes of 12,622 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter stood at 19,570 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were at 69,578 vehicles.

Shares of Tata Motors declined 2.90% to Rs 438.95 on BSE. Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

On a consolidated basis, the auto major reported net loss of Rs 1,338.17 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 3,222.21 crore in Q3 FY21. Net sales fell 4.6% to Rs 71,406.77 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

