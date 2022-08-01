Tata Motors soars auto sales rise 51% YoY in July'22

Tata Motors jumped 4.75% to Rs 471 after the company's sales in the domestic & international market for July 2022 stood at 81,790 vehicles, up by 51% as compared to 54,119 units during July 2021.

Total domestic sales increased by 52% YoY to 78,978 units in July 2022. While total domestic commercial vehicle sales rose by 44% to 31,473 units, total sales of passenger vehicles jumped 57% to 47,505 units in July 2022 over July 2021.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in July 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,974 units compared to 8,749 units in July 2021.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

The auto major reported consolidated net loss of Rs 5,006.60 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 4,450.92 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations increased 8.3% YoY to Rs 71,935 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

