Metro Brands Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Winpro Industries Ltd, Ram Ratna Wires Ltd, Coastal Corporation Ltd and Renaissance Global Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 August 2022.

Metro Brands Ltd surged 18.87% to Rs 759.9 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21847 shares in the past one month.

Winpro Industries Ltd spiked 17.36% to Rs 6.22. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39434 shares in the past one month.

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd soared 15.23% to Rs 272.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20346 shares in the past one month.

Coastal Corporation Ltd added 14.20% to Rs 328.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20017 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11504 shares in the past one month.

Renaissance Global Ltd jumped 13.74% to Rs 128.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31099 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14031 shares in the past one month.

