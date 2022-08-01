SSWL gains after turnover jumps nearly 19% YoY in July

-
Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) rose 2.65% to Rs 819.15 after the company's net turnover increased by 18.57% to Rs 363.03 crore in July 2022 from Rs 306.12 crore in July 2021.
Gross turnover in July 2022 was Rs 446.11 crore as against Rs 372.22 crore in July 2021, thereby recording a growth of 19.85% YoY.
SSWL is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry. The firm operates in automotive wheels segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.
The company's net profit dropped 13.61% to Rs 44.13 crore in Q1 FY23 compared with 51.08 crore in Q1 FY22.
