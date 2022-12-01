Tata Motors total sales in November increase by 21%

Tata Motors sales in the domestic & international market for November 2022 stood at 75,478 units compared to 62,192 units during November 2021, recording a growth of 21%. Total sales included commercial vehicle sales of 29,053 units, recording a YoY decline of 10% and passenger vehicle sales of 46,425 units, recording a YoY growth of 55%.

Total domestic sales stood at 73,467 units in November 2022, higher by 27% compared to 58,073 units sold in November 2021.

Domestic sales comprised of 46,037 units of passenger vehicles (including EV) and 27,430 units of commercial vehicles. Domestic passenger vehicle sales recorded growth of 55% while domestic commercial vehicle sales declined by 3%.

