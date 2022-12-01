TVS Motor records flat sales in November 2022

Sells 2.77 lakh units

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 2% with sales increasing from 272,693 units in November 2021 to 277,123 units in November 2022.

Two-Wheeler :Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 2% with sales increasing from 257,863 units in November 2021 to 263,642 units in November 2022. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered growth of 9% increasing from 175,940 units in November 2021 to 191,730 units in November 2022.

Motorcycle registered growth of 4% increasing from 140,097 units in November 2021 to 145,006 units in November 2022. Scooter registered a growth of 12% with sales increasing from 75,022 units in November 2021 to 83,679 units in November 2022.

Electric Vehicle: The company's EV journey recorded a milestone in the month of November 2022 by recording 10,056 units in a single month for our TVS iQube Electric scooters backed by the strong order books and increasing acceptance towards electric mobility. The scooter continues to delight customers with its technology and intelligent & personalised connected experience. TVS iQube Electric registered 10,056 units in November 2022 as against sales of 699 units in November 2021.

International Business: The Company's total exports registered sales of 84,134 units in November 2022 as against sales of 96,000 units in November 2021. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 71,912 units in November 2022 as against 81,923 units in November 2021.

Three-Wheeler: Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 13,481 units in November 2022 as against 14,830 units in November 2021

