Biocon receives affirmation in credit ratings for bank facilities

Biocon has received affirmation in credit rating for bank facilities from CRISIL as under:

Total bank facilities rated - Rs 250 crore Long term rating - CRISIL AA+/ Stable (Removed from 'Rating watch with developing implications', rating reaffirmed) Short term rating - CRISIL A1+ (reaffirmed)

