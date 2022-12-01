JUST IN
Biocon receives affirmation in credit ratings for bank facilities

Biocon has received affirmation in credit rating for bank facilities from CRISIL as under:

Total bank facilities rated - Rs 250 crore Long term rating - CRISIL AA+/ Stable (Removed from 'Rating watch with developing implications', rating reaffirmed) Short term rating - CRISIL A1+ (reaffirmed)

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 15:18 IST

