EaseMyTrip to foray air charter services with acquisition of Nutana Aviation

EaseMyTrip today announced it will invest in and acquire Gujarat's GIFT city-based Nutana Aviation. The acquiree company is in the business of offering charter solutions to clients in India and abroad.

Nutana Aviation leases charter aircraft enabling operators to run efficiently along with proving charter booking services to its clients, within and outside India.

With this acquisition, EaseMyTrip will add a new segment that will 'fast-track' its growth. The acquisition is a strategic decision which comes in line with its continued diversification plans of developing a comprehensive travel ecosystem.

Via this acquisition, the company is focused on growing inorganically and attain profits. This will ensure that the company caters and expand its footprints to the international markets.

Under this transaction, EaseMyTrip will hold a majority stake in the Nutana aviation. Post investment by EaseMyTrip, Nutana Aviation will continue to run and operate as an independent entity.

