Tata Motors total sales rises 10% YoY in January

Tata Motors announced that its total domestic and international sales for January 2023 stood at 79,681 vehicles, up by 10% compared with 72,485 units sold during January 2022.

While total commercial vehicle (CV) sales fell by 7% to 32,780 units, while total passenger vehicles (including EV) sales jumped 18% to 48,289 units in January 2023 over January 2022.

Total sales for Medium and & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MH&ICV) domestic & international business in January 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 15,057 units compared to 14,958 units in January 2022. Domestic sale of MH&ICV in January 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 14,716 units, compared to 13,271 units in January 2022.

Tata Motors designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of automotive vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with net loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore in Q3 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.08% to Rs 425.50 on the BSE.

