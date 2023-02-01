JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Navneet Education Ltd spurts 2.66%, rises for third straight session
Business Standard

Cigarette makers in focus after budget announces tax hike

Capital Market 

Shares of three cigarette makers were seeing mixed trend after the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the increase of National Calamity Contingent duty (NCCD) on cigarettes by 16%.

ITC (up 2.63%), VST Industries (up 0.90%) advanced while Godfrey Phillips India (down 2.08%) declined.

The market largely feared either a hike in excise duty or NCCD duty on cigarettes and tobacco products, as the last tax hike was announced three years ago.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023-2024 in Parliament. This is the final full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi government before the general election next year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 13:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU