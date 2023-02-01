ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 4.2%, up for third straight session

-
ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 866.85, up 4.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.53% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% jump in NIFTY and a 6.03% jump in the Nifty Bank index.
ICICI Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 866.85, up 4.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.54% on the day, quoting at 17934.95. The Sensex is at 60689.29, up 1.91%. ICICI Bank Ltd has slipped around 3.94% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40655.05, up 2.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 140.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 153.04 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 877.45, up 4.48% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 6.53% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% jump in NIFTY and a 6.03% jump in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 19.48 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.
