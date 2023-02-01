Shriram Finance Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1338.95, up 4.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.3% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.79% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Shriram Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1338.95, up 4.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.54% on the day, quoting at 17934.95. The Sensex is at 60689.29, up 1.91%. Shriram Finance Ltd has dropped around 3.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18095, up 2.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.71 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

