Maruti Suzuki total sales rises 12% YoY in Jan

The car major said that its total sales jumped 11.76% to 1,72,535 units in January 2023 as compared with 154,379 units in January 2022.

The sales of passenger vehicles increased by 14.29% to 1,47,348 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose 13% to 4,019 units in January 2023 over January 2022.

The company's total domestic sales rose 13.71% to 1,55,142 units, while total exports contracted 3.03% to 17,393 units in January 2023 over January 2022.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. The company said in statement.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company's consolidated net profit surged 129.6% to Rs 2,391.50 crore on 25.5% jump in net sales to Rs 27,852.60 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.66% to Rs 8950 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)